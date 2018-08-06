The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed to keep on exposing the alleged ills of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

Addressing journalists at the party’s national secretariat on Monday, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP’s spokesman, said President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling party have scammed Nigerians in the in the last three years.

Ologbondiyan alleged that the APC government had launched a “brutal attack on the opposition, hounding innocent Nigerians for no just cause and seizing the airwaves to brand everybody else as corrupt.”

“President Buhari and his APC deceived Nigerians to secure power on the promise of transparency, accountability and zero tolerance for corruption,” he said.

“Little did Nigerians then realise that they had boarded a ‘one chance bus’ driven by vicious and vengeful liars, scammers and a false-hearted and heavily corrupt leaders, parading as saints and messiahs.

“The Buhari presidency and the APC-led federal government have been doing all to divert public attention from their ocean of corruption and primitive stealing. The Buhari presidency has been busted. Today, the very leader, who hitherto paraded as pro-poor and saintly has now been exposed to be at the head of the most corrupt administration that our nation ever had since independence.

“The question today is, where is President Buhari’s fight against corruption? The APC and Buhari Presidency has turned Nigeria into their cash cow while manipulating our laws and rules to favour their selfish designs.

“However, the PDP restates a commitment to the Nigerian people to expose the Buhari administration and fight for the unity, stability, indivisibly and prosperity of our dear nation.”

The spokesman challenged the president and the government to clear the air on alleged acts of corruption under their watch.

“The PDP challenges president Buhari to explain why his anti-corruption fight has not been extended to investigate the corruption from the leaked memo detailing alleged underhand oil contracts to the tune of N9 trillion ($25billion dollars) at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the ministry of petroleum Resources, which are under the direct supervision President Buhari as minister of petroleum resources. Why has investigation into this scam been suppressed?” he asked.

“The PDP challenges president Buhari to explain to Nigerians whose interest he is protecting by refusing to allow an independent inquest into the alleged corruption in the handling of the N1.4 trillion oil subsidy regime allegedly involving officials at the Presidency, particularly those benefiting from alleged N58 hidden tax per liter which Nigerians have continued to bear since the fuel price increased from PDP subsidized cost of N87 to presumably unsubsidized cost of N145.

“The PDP challenges president Buhari and the APC to explain whose interests they are protecting by suppressing investigation into the alleged use of 18 unregistered companies to lift and divert N1.1 trillion worth of crude oil in 2017. Who are the owners of these companies? Are the companies linked to President Buhari or any of his relatives or even APC leaders?

“Furthermore, the PDP challenges the Buhari presidency and the APC to explain to the world why his anti-corruption fight has not been extended to the internationally reported diversion and alleged stealing of N18 billion out of the N48 billion approved by the national assembly for the rehabilitation of millions of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and rebuilding of six northeast states ravaged by insurgency in the 2017 budget.

“Can the Buhari Presidency and APC claim to be unaware of the damning report by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), a public document which detailed how officials were using bulk of the resources meant for the IDPs on contracts that were found to have immensely benefitted officials of the APC Government including the sacked Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal?

“Can the presidency and the APC claim to be unaware of the motion by senator Baba Kaka Garba from Borno Central, who exposed how persons, known to have connections with the APC, fraudulently cornered N1.2 billion from the federal government under the guise of supplying items to IDPs?

“The PDP challenges the presidency to explain why his ‘famed’ anti-corruption dragnet has not been cast on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) despite widely reports of alleged stealing of over N25 billion meant for the health need of the people from the account of the Scheme in the Treasury Single Account (TSA) by APC agents.

“Can president Buhari, the African Union anti-corruption champion, explain why his Presidency recalled and reinstated the indicted executive secretary of the scheme, Prof. Usman Yakubu, while he was still being quizzed by the EFCC for alleged corruption?”

The spokesman alleged that the APC has turned Nigeria into a cash cow.