PDP elects new national officers

A former Senate President, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, from Benue state in North Central Nigeria has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman-elect.

Ayu was declared winner of the national chairmanship contest after 3, 426 delegates affirmed his unopposed candidacy at the party’s convention in Abuja.

The outcome of the election was announced in the early hours of Sunday.

Also, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, from Southeast, emerged as the National Secretary of the party unopposed.

THISDAY had earlier reported that 18 out of the 21 National Working Committee (NWC) offices were unopposed.

However, for the position of Deputy National Chairman (South) that was keenly contested, Amb. Taofeek Arapaja, was declared the winner after polling 2,004 votes at the party’s convention. Arapaja’s contender, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, garnered 705 votes.

For the position of National Youth Leader, Mohammed Kadade Sulieman won with 3,072 votes. His closest rival Usman ElKudan polled 219. For the Deputy National Chairman (North) Umar Iliya Damagum polled 2,222 to defeat former Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Maryam Ina Ciroma, who scored 365.

Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee and Chairman Electoral Sub-Committee of the convention, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state, who announced the results commended party faithful for what he described as a successful National Convention.

Other new officers that emerged unopposed with 3,426 votes were Ahmed Yayari Mohammed, national treasurer, and Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade, national legal adviser.

Also, elected were Umar Bature, national organising secretary; Daniel Woyegikuro, national financial secretary; Stella Effah-Attoe, national woman leader; and Okechukwu Obiechina Daniel, national auditor.

Setonji Koshoede emerged as the new deputy national secretary; Ndubisi Eneh David, deputy national treasurer; Ibrahim Abdullahi, deputy national publicity secretary; Ighoyota Amori, deputy national organizing secretary; Adamu Kamale, deputy national financial secretary; Hajaja Yakubu Wanka, deputy national woman leader; Timothy Osadolor, deputy national youth leader; and Okechukwu Osuoha, deputy national legal adviser.