The People’s Democratic Party has described the announcement of Kayode Fayemi as the winner of the election as a “daylight robbery”.

Fayemi was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the election.

The returning officer for the election Professor Idowu Oluyinka, who is the vice-chancellor of the University of Ibadan, said Fayemi was declared the winner of the election having satisfied all constitutional requirements.

“I certify that John Olukayode Fayemi of the APC has satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, and is hereby declared the winner and therefore returned elected,” Oluyinka declared.

But PDP said the poll was rigged to favour Fayemi. The party accused APC of doctoring election results and using security agencies to rig the election.

“APC won a presidential election in 2015 on the goodwill of Nigerians. Three years after, it depends on guns, billions of naira, snatching of ballot boxes, altering of figures and other acts of electoral corruption to win a state,” the party’s national spokesman Kola Ologbodiyan said on Sunday.