The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dissolved all its executives in the Anambra State chapter ahead of the November 6 governorship election.

The party directed its South-east Zonal Caretaker Committee to oversee and manage its affairs pending when new executives would be elected for the chapter.

The decision comes a day before the party’s primary election holding on 26 June.

The spokesperson of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said in a statement on Friday, that the party took the action following the two judgements served on it.

He, however, said the process leading to the election of a candidate for the November governorship election has not changed.

A High Court in Abuja recently sacked the state and local government executive councils of the PDP in Anambra State.

A member of the party, Samuel Anyakola, had filed a suit challenging the emergence of the state and local government excos as well as national delegates during the South-east Zonal congress on March 6.

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama, Abuja, has sacked the state and local government executive councils of the PDP in Anambra State.

The court also directed the party to use the November 2017 delegates in conducting its governorship primary election.





“In view of the two judgments of the court served on our party, the National Working Committee (NWC), on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and pursuant to Section 29(2)(b) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended) hereby dissolves all the executives in our Anambra State chapter.

“However, our processes towards electing a candidate for the November 6, 2021 Anambra governorship election subsists.

“Our processes continue as we adopt a lawful process of allowing our eligible automatic delegates to carry out the responsibilities of electing our candidate for the governorship election,” Mr Ologbondiyan said.

Altogether, 16 aspirants are contesting in the party’s primary election on Saturday.

They include a two-term former House of Representative member, Chuma Nzeribe; the party’s 2017 deputy governorship candidate, Chidi Onyemelukwe; a serving senator, Uche Ekwunife; a former senator, Ugochukwu Uba; and a member of House of Representatives, Chris Azubogu.

Others are a former members of the House of Representatives, Tony Nwoye, Val Ozigbo, Obiora Okonkwo, Genevieve Ekwochi, Godwin Maduka, Godwin Ezeemo, Winston Udeh, Johnny Maduafokwa, Emeka Etiaba, Walter Okeke and Ifedi Okwenna.