Uche Secondus, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has charged Nigerians who believe in democracy and rule of law not to be deterred by the “obvious vote robbery” in Ekiti state.

In a statement signed by Ike Abonyi, his media adviser, Secondus thanked Nigerians particularly those who stood by the party during the “struggle for Ekiti” and assured them that justice will surely prevail.

He said PDP knew from inception that rescuing Nigeria from “anti democratic forces” is not going to be an easy thing but has remained emboldened by the fact that “Nigerians are resolved to stop the circle of bad governance, violence and bloodletting in the land today”.

“What I want to assure Nigerians and other lovers of democracy and rule of law is that PDP and its partners are undaunted and will not look back until this country is rescued from the hands of bad rulers,” the statement read.

“I want to thank in particular the new coalition for the rescue of Nigeria, the CUPP for their support and determination to free Nigeria from the hands of APC misrule.

“The signs are there both in the spirit and physical world that God has decided to rescue Nigeria and the journey has since begun, what we need is patience and steadfastness.”

He charged all PDP supporters across the country, particularly in Ekiti state, to avoid violence.