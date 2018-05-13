The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has denied sponsoring Senator Magnus Abe to destabilise his political party, the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Abe, a governorship aspirant of APC for the 2019 election, had gone to court to obtain an Interlocutory Injunction stopping his party, APC, from carrying on with the local government congress, which was not in his favour.

Developments which followed the incident led to the temporary closure of the Rivers State Judicial Complex and intervention of hundreds of youths, believed to be PDP members, who stormed the court premises to unlock the entrance to the judiciary.

The Public Relations Officer of the APC, Chris Finebone, speaking on the development, said the intervention of PDP to disrupt a peaceful protest by APC members at the judiciary premises showed that PDP and Wike are sponsoring some people to scatter APC.

Finebone noted that if Abe was not hobbobbing with PDP, that Governor Nyesom Wike, would not have sent thugs to attack APC members.

However, the former spokesman and now the Chairmanship candidate of the PDP in Ikwerre Local Government Area, in the June 16th Local Government Election said the concern of PDP is that the judiciary should not be shut down for any political reasons.

Nwanosike, who was said to have led the PDP group to unlock the judiciary, stressed that his involvement was a coincidence, noting that he had visited the state judiciary to sign his chairmanship candidate form before the thugs started shooting.

Nwanosike said: “There is no relationship between us (PDP) and Abe, our concern is that the court should not be closed. Those making the comments that we are sponsoring Abe are to be blamed in what is happening.

“Nobody should use party to decimate our democracy. We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to arrest and prosecute the members of APC who tried to close down our court. It is a treasonable offence.

“For us as Rivers people we believe in democracy and in the Federal Government and we don’t believe that any person should play God. Each arm of the Government should be allowed to do its job independently.

“This whole thing came because Abe went to court to seek redress over their congress that was he thought was not in his favour. For us Abe is a Rivers man, they must follow due process in all they do. Abe did not wrong by going to court to seek redress.”