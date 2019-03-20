



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Wednesday denied the reports that its candidate for the 2019 gubernatorial election in Lagos State Jimi Agbaje has dumped the party.

“This is to disclaim the rumour going around, that our governorship candidate, Mr Olujimi Agbaje, has left the PDP,” the State Secretary of the party, Prince Muiz Dosumu said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This is an absolute fallacy and could only have happened in the imagination of the rumour peddler,” he added.

Agbaje was reported to have dumped the opposition party because of an unresolved issue following his loss during the gubernatorial election in the state.

He was defeated by the All Progressives Congress candidate Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Sanwo-Olu polled 739,445 votes to defeat Jimi Agbaje of the PDP, who polled 206,141 votes.

Agbaje exit was initially erroneously confirmed by PDP chieftain Femi Fani-Kayode.

“First, it was Musiliu Obanikoro, then Iyiola Omisore, then Gbenga Daniel and now Jimi Agbaje. All my closest friends and brothers are abandoning ship and leaving @OfficialPDPNig! Ouch! 😞😪😓😭😢.”

In a follow-up tweet, Fani-Kayode claimed Agbaje told him he has not left the PDP.

“I just received a call from my brother Jimi Agbaje. He assured me that he has NOT left @OfficialPDPNig and that the media reports were false.

“My brother Gbenga Daniel also reached me and assured me that though he has left PDP he has NOT joined @OfficialAPCNg,” Fani-Kayode tweeted on Wednesday.

Although Dosumu also hinted on the rift but stated that the party leadership in the state “has embarked on serious peace initiative to foster unity in the Party.”

“We cannot afford to start again as we usually do, battles after every election, till another one,” Dosumu said.

“Please help foster unity and peace in the party and not another war.”