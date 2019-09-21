<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party Youth Network has called on Bayelsans to ignore a wild rumour being peddled by unscrupulous characters about a purported meeting between Governor Seriake Dickson and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva.

The Secretary-General of the PDPYN, Mr. James Oputin, urged Bayelsans to ignore the unfounded rumour which he described as a product of mischief.

He said that the politicians behind the rumour were scared of the growing internal cohesion within the PDP ahead of the April 16, 2019 gubernatorial election in the state contrary to their expectations.

Oputin also advised the members and supporters of the PDP to ignore the false story designed to malign the leadership of the party in Bayelsa.

He said that the surreptitious design to put unnecessary doubts in the minds of well-meaning supporters of the party in the state should be resisted.

The PDPYN Scribe said that Governor Dickson and the leadership òf the PDP did not need any meeting with leaders of the All Progressives Congress to win the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

He stated also while it was possible for Governor Dickson to host Chief Timipre Sylva in his capacity as the minister from Bayelsa in the Federal cabinet, it is sad that some APC members are peddling deliberate misinformation to deceive Bayelsans about a meeting that did not take place.

Oputin stressed that the same set of people from the All Progressives Congress were behind the story that Sylva supported David Lyon because he wanted to give the governorship to the PDP.

He advised the uninformed people behind the fake story to focus their attention on their electoral campaign rather than the failed attempt to plant discord within the PDP.

Oputin noted that the PDP and its followers would not be distracted by disgruntled elements of the APC who are battling to divert attention from the challenge of marketing a gubernatorial misnomer as their candidate in Bayelsa.

He insisted that Bayelsa is the stronghold of the PDP and would continue to remain so.

He challenged those behind the rumour to prove the veracity of their story by providing photographic evidence of the said meeting to convince Bayelsans or remain silent.