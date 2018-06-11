The Peoples Democratic Party on Monday denied reports that key leaders of the party had endorsed one of its presidential aspirants as candidate for the 2019 elections.

The party made the denial in a statement issued by its National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd) in Abuja.

Akobundu said that the reports were calculated to create confusion in the party, adding that the party’s ticket was opened for contest.

He explained that at no time did leadership or any group in the party endorsed any aspirant for the presidential election, saying that nothing could be farther from the truth.

He said: “It is calculated to create confusion,” Akobundu said and reminded Nigerians that the Uche Secondus led- National Working Committee of the party had repeatedly made it clear that party congresses would be free, fair and transparent.”

According to him, the rebranded PDP has no room for impunity and imposition of candidates.

He explained that the transparent primaries conducted in Ekiti state in May was a testimony to the fact that PDP was determined to pursue rule-driven processes.

Akobundu assured party members, particularly presidential aspirants and their supporters, that the contest would be open and transparent, and that Nigerians would be happy at the outcome.