The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday demanded a review of the Supreme Court judgement of the 2019 polls.
The Supreme Court had affirmed President Muhammadu Buhari as winner of the 2019 presidential election.
The PDP is also demanding a review of the apex court judgement on the Kaduna, Kano, Kastina and Osun governorship polls.
The opposition party spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated this at a press briefing at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.
