The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday demanded a review of the Supreme Court judgement of the 2019 polls.

The Supreme Court had affirmed President Muhammadu Buhari as winner of the 2019 presidential election.


The PDP is also demanding a review of the apex court judgement on the Kaduna, Kano, Kastina and Osun governorship polls.

The opposition party spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated this at a press briefing at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

