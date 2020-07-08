



The Peoples Democratic Party has demanded the prosecution of the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, over alleged fraud.

This was contained in a statement titled, “Fraud: Magu Must Face Prosecution, Says PDP …Insists Indictment Reinforces Graft Allegations,” signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

The party said, after reviewing the reported circumstances surrounding the investigation of the indicted acting Chairman of the EFCC, it was demanding for his prosecution.

It explained that Magu’s indictment reinforces the PDP’s position that the much-hyped war against corruption by the EFCC, under his watch, has been a huge scam by corrupt individuals to cover the plundering of public resources, harass political opponents, intimidate and extort money from innocent Nigerians.





Ologbondiyan said, “The revelations of diversion of recovered funds and fraudulent sale of assets seized by the EFCC among other sleazes, as detailed in the memo by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, as well as the report of the Department of State Services on Magu’s activities, have further exposed the racket that the fight against corruption had become under the All Progressives Congress government.

“The development has also exposed why corruption has worsened under the Buhari administration, as documented by credible international organizations, including Transparency International.

“It is a big embarrassment to our nation, that the head of an anti-corruption agency in an administration led by the African Union anti-corruption champion and which prides itself on zero tolerance for corruption, is being dragged in allegation of looting recovered funds and other barefaced frauds.

“Now that the racket has been exposed, the onus lies on President Muhammadu Buhari to clean his Augean stable by not sweeping the matter under the carpet or seeking to provide a soft landing for the indicated EFCC boss and shield him from prosecution.”