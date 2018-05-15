The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) linked with the violent attack and invasion of a High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, last Friday.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, expressed worry that since the attack, no arrest has been made, while the Federal Government has not taken any concrete steps to bring the perpetrators to book.

It noted that the attack came on a day the court set aside to make a pronouncement on a suit related to APC’s ward congresses.

‎”The failure of the APC-led Federal Government to act validates allegations that the attack was coordinated as part of the design to intimidate and emasculate the judiciary and ultimately erode its ability to boldly dispense justice on election matters, ahead of the 2019 general election, having realized the electoral failure that awaits the APC,” PDP stated.

The party alleged that there has been secret interferences, threats, harassments and coercion of judicial officers, since the sting operation on judges, to do APC’s bidding in cases related to PDP members as well as the 2019 elections

It further observed that the attack came on the heels of the invasion of the National Assembly by hoodlums who stormed the Senate chambers, disrupted proceedings and carted away the mace, adding that up till now, nobody has been arrested in connection with the attack.

“We, therefore, invite Nigerians to rise up and resist this drift towards fascism. Our citizens worked hard for the democracy we have in our country today and we cannot fold our hands and allow the APC destroy it with their lust for power,” the party said.

PDP urged the judiciary to protect itself against the onslaught of the APC, and called on the APC to come to terms with the fact that no amount of intimidation, violent attacks, harassment and smear campaign “can stop Nigerians in their determination to rally on the platform of the repositioned PDP to end this misrule and return our nation to that path of peace, national cohesion and economic prosperity, come 2019.”