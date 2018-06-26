The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Delta State, has described the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a complete shame and humiliating embarrassment to the state.

This might not be unconnected with the crisis they unleashed on themselves during the party’s national convention at the Eagle Square, Abuja, on Saturday.

Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Delta State, who lamented the show of shame seen on all the cable television networks said it was ample evidence and enough testimony to write-off the Delta APC as a bunch of crudes, reckless, warlike, undisciplined, ruthless and uncontrollable gang of rabble-rousers and troublemakers, who are dangerously prone to violence, destruction and blood-letting.

Osuoza said, “We in the Delta PDP have always warned and cautioned innocent and unsuspecting Deltans on the penchant and proximity of Delta APC to embrace confusion, violence and pandemonium in all their gatherings and activities.

“Our fears were justified with the gruesome and deliberate murder of Mr. Jeremiah Oghoveta, a chairmanship candidate, from Ward 10, Otu-Jeremi, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, during their ward congress as well as the subsequent violence that marred the parallel congresses in the state; a bloody and fractured process which incidentally produced the delegates that went to Abuja to continue their show of shame and embarrassment to Delta State.”

He said the graphic, live commentary of what transpired between the APC parallel factions during the national convention at Eagle Equare published by a leading national newspaper in Nigeria was an all-time low for Delta APC.

“Sadly, the violence and bloody confrontation of the Delta APC factions in another APC organised event, this time their most important political activity, the national convention, in the Federal Capital of Nigeria, is a clear warning signal to all Deltans to beware of the APC and steer clear of all their activities henceforth in Delta State to avoid becoming innocent victims and casualties of the deliberate and uncontrollable actions of a group of very irresponsible and shameless politicians, who have brought disgrace to Delta State,” he stated.

Osuoza said it is truly unfortunate that this behaviour and strategy has now become synonymous with Delta APC and indeed the APC as a whole and if this is the way or manner they want to govern Delta State and Nigeria, then their failure in the next elections has finally been sealed and settled.

“We want to repeat once again that what is happening in the APC, with all these violence and deaths, is not a good sign at all and what the APC has done is to send out a dangerous warning signals to all and sundry that they will do everything possible, including violence and take lives to achieve their aim in 2019.

“We must not allow APC to endanger the lives and property of Deltans again because of their wild and uncontrollable ambition to get power at all cost. Clearly, there is a limit to political brigandage and adventurism,” he said.