The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday declared that its members in the Imo House of Assembly who recently announced their defection to the All Progressive Congress (APC) have lost their seats.

Addressing a press conference at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja, its national spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said their defection to the ruling party does not satisfy the provisions of the constitution.





While noting that there was no division in the PDP or a merger with another political group, he said their exit from the party has created vacancies in their constituencies.

The main opposition party, therefore, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to begin a process of conducting a fresh election to elect new representatives for the constituencies.

He said where the electoral body fails to do the needful, the party would challenge the action in court.