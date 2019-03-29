<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party has defeated the incumbent All Progressives Congress to win the Adamawa State governorship election.

The results of the election, following a rerun on Thursday, was announced in the wee hours of Friday by the Independent National Electoral Commission Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Andrew Haruna.

The candidate of the PDP, Umaru Fintiri, scored a total of 376,552 votes to defeat the incumbent, Muhammadu Jubrilla Bindow of the APC, who polled 336,386 votes.

The election had gone into rerun after the votes in the first ballot did not produce a clear winner.

Rerun election was held in 14 local government areas of the state.

The APC had kicked against the rescheduling of the election for Thursday, arguing that it should be held on a Saturday when workers will not go to their offices.