The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has chided National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, for saying the PDP lacked ability to win elections in Edo State.

It said Oshiomhole only attempted to divert attention from his many challenges and failures as National Chairman of the APC.

The Edo PDP said it is still strong in the state to defeat the ruling APC.

Edo Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Chris Nehikhare, in a press statement said the PDP is a strong, viable party with an effective and efficient structure.

Nehikhare stated that the leadership structure of the PDP was unlike the APC led by Oshiomhole that has torn apart as a result of Oshiomhole’s meddlesomeness, tactlessness and cluelessness.

The statement reads in parts, “Adams Oshiomhole should be reminded that as National Chairman of the ruling party both at the state and federal level, he lost Edo state woefully to PDP in last Presidential election as PDP gathered the majority of the votes cast in the state therefore winning two out of the 3 senators.

“Edo people have not forgotten how Adams Oshiomhole left a prostrate financial legacy of debts and empty treasury as he was handing over in 2016. Even his successor has threatened to expose and probe his tenure better described as a cesspool of corruption!

“Adams Oshiomhole and his party have nothing to campaign with in Edo State. Is it the fight over control of state treasury, the gale of suspensions, the disrespect to the State House of Assembly and the constituents or the unfulfilled promises? Adams Oshiomhole is hereby adviced that tatatata is not an election winning strategy!

“APC cannot win an election in Edo again. Edo people are tired of APC deceit and failure.

“In PDP, we prepare for elections by campaigning, mobilizing and sensitizing electorates to support and vote for our candidates.”,