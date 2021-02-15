



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday decried escalating sectional conflicts in various parts of the country, including the bloody ethnic clashes currently raging in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

It also expressed concern about similar clashes in Benue, Taraba, Kogi, Plateau, Kaduna, Kano as well as other states.

Its National Chairman, Prince Uche Seconds, called for prayers to save the country from collapsing.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to note that the once cohesive and economically thriving nation handed over to him in 2015 is fast collapsing in his hands due to his failure to effectively manage the economy.

The party said Buhari’s perceived inability to administer the complex political and sectional nuances of the nation as well as manifest lack of capacity to confront terrorists, bandits and kidnappers was pushing the country towards the precipice.

He said: “Our party grieves that under the anti-democratic and anti-people proclivities of the Buhari-led APC administration, our once thriving country has come under grave tension to the extent that citizens have become nervous, agitated, lost faith in the polity, with individuals, communities, states and geo-political zones resorting to self-determination as a way of survival.”

PDP said it was distressing that the Buhari-led administration cannot handle the fundamental responsibility of government to guarantee the security, safety of the citizens and peaceful co-existence and stability of Nigerians.





“From Lagos to Borno, Oyo to Ebonyi, Imo to Katsina, Plateau to Osun, Benue to Kano states, indeed across our nation, the tension is palpable; Nigerians are losing confidence in government. The corporate existence of our nation, which patriotic citizens have been labouring for, is now being threatened,” the party said.

PDP urged Buhari to end the divisive tendencies of the APC administration and to take urgent steps to guarantee peaceful co-existence in the country by ensuring strict adherence to extant provisions of the 1999 Constitution, especially regarding the federal structure and sensibilities.

While calling for calm and vigilance, the PDP charged Buhari to unite the nation by ensuring justice in the face of infraction.

The PDP stated that the nation is already distressed by unbridled violence, wanton killings and bloodletting by terrorists, bandits and, kidnappers, who the Buhari administration has failed to contain, and cannot stand the trauma of sectional conflict at this critical time.

On his part, Secondus at the weekend lamented the state of the nation, saying that Nigeria is currently in distress and needs the prayers of all citizens.

Secondus, while speaking during the victory thanksgiving/anniversary service in honour of Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State in Yenagoa, said it was only God who could rescue the country.

He prayed that God, who brought Diri as governor will give him the grace to pilot the affairs of the state.

He said: “Our country is in distress. And it’s only God that can take us out of the trouble we are in.

“There is confusion; the economy is at the lowest level; that is why I urge everyone here today to remember our country in prayers. If not, we are in for it,” he added.