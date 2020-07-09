



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared the “purported composition and inauguration of unauthorised” caretaker committees of the party in 27 Local Governments Areas of Jigawa state as illegal, null and void.

The party made the declaration in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan urged members of the public to disregard the caretaker committee, saying the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) has directed the North West Zonal Working Committee to immediately take charge of the party’s activities in the state.





“The NWC of the PDP calls on all our leaders, members and supporters in Jigawa state and the nation at large to disregard the purported caretaker committees as they do not have the mandate and approval of our party at any level.

“The NWC hereby directs the North West Zonal Working Committee of our great party to immediately take charge and supervise the activities of the Jigawa state caretaker committee.

“The NWC assures all members of our party in Jigawa and urges them to remain calm and continue to work with the North West Zonal Working Committee as it coordinates the activities of the Jigawa State Caretaker Committee,” he said.