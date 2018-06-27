The National Working Committee (NWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has declared seven-day mourning for victims of gruesome killings by marauders and bandits in Plateau state and other parts of the country.

Consequently, the party has directed that its flags at all its offices and formation at all levels across the country be flown at half-mast during the seven-day period, in honour of the victims.

In a statement on Tuesday by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party urged the people of Plateau State to exercise their rights as global citizens, work with other public-spirited Nigerians and groups and take President Muhammadu Buhari and his government to the International Court of Justice at the Hague for acting helpless in the face of continuous mass killings in our country.

The statement said, “The PDP firmly holds that the life of every Nigerian is sacred. All Nigerians must be protected whether they are Birom, Basange, Ebira, Tiv, Idoma, Hausa, Igbo, Fulani, Gbagyi, Yoruba or from any other tribe whatsoever.

“The fundamental duty of government all over the world is the protection of lives and we can no longer afford to continue to fold our hands while compatriots are daily hacked down by marauders”.