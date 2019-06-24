<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party and the Coalition of United Political Parties on Sunday said Nigerians would not enjoy dividends of democracy with President Muhammadu Buhari as head of the executive arm of government; Ahmed Lawan as the President of the Senate; and Femi Gbajamiabila as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Diran Odeyemi, and the spokesperson for the CUPP, Mr Imo Ugochinyere, said this in separate interviews in Abuja.

Odeyemi claimed that Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress had captured the judiciary and the legislature.

He added that they had been threatening people who were considered as opponents of the administration with intimidation and investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He said, “This kind of arrangement does not portend a sign of good things to come. The President and the APC started the ‘total capture’ and dominance of the democratic set up in Nigeria with the judiciary, reference to Justice Walter Onnoghen saga, in anticipation of their plan to rig the 2019 elections.

“They have followed it up with super imposition of the National Assembly leadership, having threatened some potential leaders with the EFCC, cajoled some with appointments, intimidated and frightened others out of the race. It is logical to say Buhari now owns Nigeria or has captured Nigeria.

“Let us now wait and see what will be the product of this well-planned democratic abracadabra. PDP will no longer be blamed and we wish him good luck.”

Ugochinyere, on his part, asked Nigerians not to expect any positive development under the current political arrangement.

He said, “If any Nigerian is expecting something dramatic, something inspiring with a combination of Buhari, Lawan and Gbajamiabila, that person needs to think twice.

“There is nothing good that will come out of this arrangement.

“We have a government that has not made a strategic appointment because the President) does not understand the urgency of time in addressing national issues.”