The Kogi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has described Gov. Yahaya Bello’s appearance on Channels Television on Sunday as a show of shame.

The PDP in a statement signed by Achadu Dickson, Director Research and Documentation of the party, on Monday, said the governor’s silence would have been golden, rather than going to wash his dirty linen of unpreparedness in fighting the COVID-19 scourge in public.

The PDP said it has reiterated times without number, the need for Kogi people to pray for the scourge not to visit Kogi State.

The opposition party alleged that no efforts have been put in place by the government in the event of the pandemic in the state.





The PDP asked the governor to bury his head in shame, continue his exercises in his gym, since that is the only government activities for now in the state, adding that under Gov. Yahaya Bello and the APC, Kogi is already a failed state.

The PDP noted that while other governors were making frantic efforts to ensure the protection of the lives of their people, Kogi people are all now seeking refuge in God’s tent as the state is currently witnessing the worst administration in Nigeria.

The PDP urged the people to stay safe, maintain all the necessary protocols to avoid the COVID-19 scourge

The statement added that it is now glaring and overwhelmingly confirmed that Kogi does not have a government that believes in the pandemic and has not prepared to protect the citizens in the event of an outbreak.