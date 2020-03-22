<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has declared that its ward and local government congresses conducted on Saturday were successful.

A statement by the party’s Director, Media & Publicity, Zadok Akintoye revealed that the congresses organised to elect the officers who will midwife the affairs of the party at Wards and local government levels have been concluded and was successful.

The statement ascribed the successful conduct of the congresses to the internal mechanisms put in place by the outgoing Chairman of the party, Engr. Clement Faboyede.

The mechanism was said to have been able to mitigate conflicts within the party and ensure that the decision on who represents from the ward to the local government and indeed to the state level, is made by the people within the corresponding jurisdiction.





Appreciating members of the party for their cooperation, Faboyede said: “I thank all our leaders, our BOT members, State Elders Council members, elected representatives, zonal leaders, local government and ward leaders for their roles in ensuring that our generally agreed principles of zoning of state, local government and ward positions were a success.

“We recorded over 97.04 percent success rate at the ward levels where we had issues in just six out of 203 wards and 94.5 percent success rate at the local government level.”

The statement, however, revealed that the party’s “state congress to elect state officers to pilot the affairs of the party comes up on Tuesday, March 24 at the State Secretariat, Alagbaka, Akure and is expected to be a keenly contested election with dissenting voices against our unity list and zoning, being given the equal and fair opportunity to seek the mandate of our people.”

Members of the party were therefore assured that all aspirants for state offices would be given equal and fair treatment.