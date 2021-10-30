PDP conventions holds Saturday, as Governor Wike blasts Uche Secondus

As the national delegates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) storm Abuja Saturday for its two-day national convention, Rivers state’s Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has accused the chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, of attempting to scuttle the programme to frustrate efforts to end the poor leadership of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government.

Many of the executive positions will be filled by voice vote acquiescence as personalities had been approved to fill them through consensus arrangements in the regions to which they were zoned.

The Governor labelled Secondus a saboteur while speaking in Port Harcourt on Friday in response to the Court of Appeal’s rejection of the former chairman’s application seeking to stop the PDP’s convention.

According to him, the convention is holding against the backdrop of having achieved 95 per cent pre-conference consensus on positions.

He said: “Anybody who crosses our way to stop this rescue of Nigeria, the person is an enemy of to this country.”

Wike said PDP’s mission to rescue Nigeria would brook no compromise as the ruling APC had made a huge mess of the country.

Wike played a huge role in the embattled former Chairman’s emergence as Chairman of the PDP National Working Committee in December 2017.

Prior to his substantive status, Secondus was the acting Chairman of the committee from 2015 to 2016.

He said: ”What Secondus is doing is to sabotage the efforts of Nigerians, the efforts of PDP from rescuing this country from the hand of the party that has failed the country. And it is not fair.

“This is a party that has given you everything and there’s nothing wrong in making sacrifices. Even if, assuming though not conceding, that anything was wrong, we expected that having achieved what you have achieved in your life from this party, there is nothing wrong in making sacrifices.

“If you make sacrifices for the party, you’re making sacrifices for Nigerians. If PDP is not there, which other party is ready to rescue Nigeria.”

Contesting Secondus’s insistence that his removal was illegal, Wike, himself a lawyer, said that the party acted within its extant constitutional provisions.

He said: “Our constitution provides that if a National Chairman is removed, the Deputy National Chairman from that zone will immediately be the Chairman or Acting Chairman as the case may be.

“When Secondus was removed, he handed over to the Acting National Chairman now. So the act has already been done, completed. So, what will the court say when someone is already acting and supervising that office.”

The Governor expressed confidence that the PDP National Convention on Saturday and Sunday would be the best ever organised, at the end of which PDP would emerge stronger and more united.

He said: “Nigeria is in trouble and we cannot do it alone. We require everybody to work with us, collectively and see how this country can be rescued.

“Nigerians are not happy with the ruling party, the way Nigerians are being treated. Like I’ve told everybody that there is nothing better than making sacrifices for the interest of the country. PDP is the only platform, and which it is today as the only opposition party that will rescue Nigeria.”