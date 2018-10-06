



Ahead of the Presidential Primary of the Peoples Democratic Party, the President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki has entred a crucial meeting with former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi.

Saraki, a leading Presidential aspirant who would participate in the PDP Presidential Primary election, met with Obi behind closed doors.

Details of the meeting is still hush hush but the duo were spotted smiling while they were chatting before entering the meeting.

Meanwhile, Saraki is also scheduled to meet with other PDP presidential aspirants.

Earlier, Saraki interacted with delegates from Imo and Anambra states.