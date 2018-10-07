



Five persons have been rushed to Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium clinic due to rush for entry into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) convention venue, the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the health cases arose from the rush at the entry /exit point of the convention arena.

The security personnel had a Herculean task preventing hoodlums from taking advantage of the over crowdedness at venue, to enter into the arena.

The hoodlums unwittingly made things difficult for the genuine delegates to gain entry into the venue and this led to rush every now and then.

Reacting, Dr Malcolm Brisibe, SA to Gov. Seriake Dickson on Public Health and State Emergency, who is at the venue with his medical team, said that out of the cases, some were treated at the clinic and discharged.

Brisibe said that the serious ones with complications were referred to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) for further medical attention.

Brisibe, who declined mentioning how many patients were referred to UPTH, said that his primary function was to take care of Bayelsa delegates.

“I came here (convention) to take care of the Bayelsa delegates but when the health challenges escalates, I opted to assist in the medical sub-committee’s work at the convention.

“Definitely in a gathering like this, there is bound to be casualties because of the presence of people with different health challenges

“But our primary function is to take care of the any health issue of delegates from Bayelsa,” he said.

NAN reports that many ambulances were positioned at strategic points at the venue of the convention in case of emergency