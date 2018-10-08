



A former governor of Plateau State and senator representing Plateau North, Jonah David Jang, has congratulated former vice-president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for his success at the just concluded PDP elective convention.

Jang, who was also a contestant for the presidential ticket in a statement he personally signed, said his aspiration to clinch the ticket came to an end “when His Excellency former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar emerged victorious”.

The senator said: “On behalf of my campaign team and supporters, I hereby congratulate Atiku Abubakar for a deserved victory and accept in totality the outcome of the primary election.

“Special commendation must also go to the Uche Secondus led National Working Committee of our great party and the Convention Planning Committee chaired by His Excellency Ifeanyi Okowa the Executive Governor of Delta State, for a hitch free process which was free and fair by all standards of scrutiny. To be sure, it will go down in history as one of the very best conventions in our history as a political party.”

Describing Atiku as “our president-in-waiting”, Jang called his attention to the plight of the people of the Middle Belt.

“These are people who have sacrificed so much for our country but have gotten death and destruction of their properties and farmlands in return. Your Excellency, when you get to power and you would get there by the grace of God, let their security, welfare, and prosperity be of utmost concern to you.

“As a loyal member and responsible stakeholder of the Peoples Democratic Party, I hereby pledge to support and work for the actualisation of the anticipated Atiku Abubakar presidency which would be the answer to the multifaceted problems confounding the current occupant of Aso Rock,” he said.