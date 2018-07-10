The Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party Reconciliation Committee and Governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson, has commended a former PDP Chairmanship aspirant, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, for withdrawing his suit challenging the its national convention, which produced Prince Uche Secondus as the National Chairman in the December 2017 convention.

The governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo, said Dickson made the remarks when Adedoja visited him in Abuja to thank him for his reconciliation efforts in the PDP.

Dickson called on politicians to emulate Adedoja, who he described as “a man of honour!”

He said: “I want to thank Prof. Adedoja for agreeing to withdraw his suit against our party.

“I also commend him for placing party interest first above personal interest.

“By this action, he has proved that he is in politics to serve and not for personal aggrandisement and this is worthy of emulation by all.”