



Benue PDP Youth Coalition (BYC) has described as untrue, media publication credited to one Josephine Wanshima that the antics of former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, almost prevented Benue delegates from voting for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

A statement signed by the coalition’s Chairman, Hon. Bem Aondona and Secretary, James Oteikwu, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, Thursday, stated that Wamshima’s claims may have been orchestrated by politicians who are afraid of Suswam’s credentials and have resorted to campaign of calumny.

The coalition therefore urged members of the public, particularly those in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ignore it.

The PDP Youth Coalition also wondered how Wanshima who was not one of the delegates from Benue state at the Port Harcourt convention of the PDP, came up with such spurious and unfounded claims about logistics from Atiku which was never an issue at the convention.

“We condemn the attempt by Josephine Wanshima and her sponsors to destroy the hard earned image of Gabriel Suswam who have spent the better part of his life building the PDP, not only in Benue state but the country as a whole.

“It is on record that the choice by the former governor, as a leader of integrity who chose to stand with the PDP even after the party lost power since 2015 and attracted intimidation, victimisation and blackmail and therefore his traducers should leave him alone as he does not deserve to be treated the manner he is being portrayed.

“We also condemn the evolving trend of ‘pull him down’ syndrome being done to Suswam now which has been the bane of Benue state since the state was created in 1976 as that has not led it anywhere.

“We urge Nigerians, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organization, the PDP family in Benue state and the entire Benue population to ignore the claims made by Wanshima as they are baseless and unfounded.

“The Gabriel Suswam we know has high regards for Atiku Abubakar and will not hesitate to mobilize en masse Benue people to vote for him in 2019.

“We wish at this conjure to advise Josephine Wanshima who unfortunately appears to be an idle indigene of the hardworking Benue populace, to seek better ways of livelihood rather than resorting to idleness and peddling of unfounded allegations.”