



A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential aspirant, Sen. David Mark, has urged delegates to the party’s national convention scheduled to hold in Port Harcourt to vote for him in the interest of unity, stability and prosperity of the nation.

The former President of the Senate in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Paul Mumeh, on Tuesday in Abuja was quoted as making the call in his country home in Otukpo, Benue.

Mark said that the peace and unity of Nigeria superseded any other consideration.

He said that Nigeria had gone through avoidable turbulent times in the last few years, adding that only a man with the requisite knowledge, experience and passion for the country like him could salvage the situation.

Mark said that he had a clear road map to revamp the economy within two years and also halt the intractable security challenges ,if voted into office.

“The situation in the country more than ever before demands ready hands, stable character and commitment to the ideals of nationhood. I am committed to the sanctity of our unity.

“We must restore the trust and confidence in our people. We all have a stake in Nigeria. We have no other place to call ours.”

He reminded the delegates to vote wisely at the convention saying “I will be with you and serve the nation diligently. I will be there for you. I will not let you down. I will be the last man standing“.

He added his record of service in various parts of Nigeria over the years put him in a better position to serve the nation creditably.

“I am the bridge Nigeria needs now. I will be the bridge between the North and South and between the old and young”.

The former President of the Senate added that he possessed the requisite Executive and Legislative experiences to lead Nigeria to prosperity and restore the trust and respect of the international community.

He expressed confidence that the Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa led National Convention Planning Committee would do a good job.