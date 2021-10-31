PDP convention: 25-year-old emerges national youth leader

Muhammed Suleiman, a 25-year-old, has emerged as the national youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Suleiman, who hails from Kaduna state, polled 3,072 votes at the just concluded PDP national convention.

The 25-year-old defeated his challenger Usman Elkudan, who scored 219 votes.

In the build-up to the convention, Suleiman said he is barely two years older than the PDP, which was established in 1998.

The newly elected youth leader said his emergence would help the party to restore its image to the vision of the PDP founding fathers.

“I’m Mohammed Kadade Suleman. I’m 25 years old, barely two years older than our beloved party,” he had said in a video.

“I symbolise both the content and character of the office I’m vying for. Over the years, our great party — PDP — has been the subject of mockery and ridicule by the opposition, especially when persons considered to be old bred emerge as our national youth leaders.

“I have a strong belief and conviction that without a strong visionary youth leadership to mobilise the youth no strategy will be executed effectively.”

Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former governor of Osun state, lost the contest of the deputy national chairman (south) with 705 votes, while his challenger Taofeek Arapaja, a former deputy governor of Oyo state, polled 2,004 votes.

Iyorchia Ayu, a former senate president, was elected as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), unopposed.

For the position of the deputy national chairman (north), Umar Damagum, former governorship candidate of Yobe state, polled 2,222 votes to beat Inna Ciroma, former minister of women affairs from Borno state, who garnered 365 votes.

Only three out of the 21 national working committee (NWC) positions were contested, while consensus candidates were adopted for the remaining positions.