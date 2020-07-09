



The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has constituted a Ward Congresses Electoral Appeal Panel for its Ondo State 2020 Gubernatorial Primaries.

The panel, according to a statement issued by PDP National Organizing Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), would be chaired by former governor of Gombe, Ibrahim Dankwambo.





Akobundu said that the nomination of the Mrs Rita Orji to serve as member and Mr Victor Kwon as Secretary of the panel was also approved by the party NWC.

“The Panel is mandated to consider appeals arising from the conduct of the Ward Congresses for the upcoming 2020 Governorship Election in Ondo State.

“The exercise is scheduled for Monday July 13 at the Party Secretariat, Akure City, Ondo State.”