The Peoples Democratic Party has consoled the victims, particularly parishioners and family of the deceased, in the tragic collapse of the building of St. Paul Catholic Church, Ugolo, Adagbrasa, in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

The position of the PDP was contained in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Sunday.

The PDP noted that it was traumatic that such disaster occurred at a worship place, when innocent and devout parishioners were at a morning mass, worshipping God.

It said: “Indeed, our hearts and prayers go out to the bereaved, the wounded, all members of St. Paul’s Ugolo and the Catholic Church at large, over this sad event, even as we urge the parishioners to be strong and not allow the incident to wane their faith and confidence in God.

“The PDP also condoles with the Governor of Delta state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, while urging all public-spirited persons and groups to immediately come to the assistance of the Church and the victims.

“Finally, our party prays for the repose of the soul of the faithful departed and speedy recovery for the injured.”