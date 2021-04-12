



The Peoples Democratic Party has congratulated elder statesman, former minister of Foreign Affairs, and member of the Board of Trustees of the party, Chief Tom Ikimi, as he attains the age of 77 years.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Sunday, celebrated Ikimi for his sacrificial roles towards the unity and political development of the country.

The party described Ikimi as a quintessential democrat, who believe in political inclusiveness, equality, fairness, national cohesiveness and true federalism.





The party recalled Ikimi’s contributions as a member of the Constituent Assemblies in 1988 and 98 as well as his role as Chairman of the panel for the National Convention Presidential Election Panel of 2003.

The PDP also appreciated Ikimi’s commitment towards the ability and growth of our great party, especially his roles in stimulating efforts towards the success of our party in elections at various levels.

The PDP celebrated Ikimi at the auspicious occasion and prayed to God to grant him many more years in good health in the service of the nation.