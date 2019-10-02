<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday congratulated Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal for his well-deserved victory at the Sokoto Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which upheld his election.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, the Party described the verdict as a victory for democracy and inevitable triumph of the will of the people, as expressed in the March 23 governorship election, over forces that sought to foist themselves on the state.

The party noted that Governor Tambuwal’s resounding victory at the election was a clear endorsement of his leadership style as evinced in his commitment towards the development of the state and the empowerment of the people.

According to the statement: “Indeed, Governor Tambuwal’s achievements in developing the state and empowering the people in all critical sectors of life stood him out in his first term. His re-election, therefore, marks the determination of the people to consolidate on good governance in their state”.

The party, however, rejected the judgments of the governorship election tribunal in Kano and Plateau states.

It nevertheless urged its teeming members and supporters not to lose hope as the tribunal was not the end of the road adding that justice would surely prevail at the end of the day.