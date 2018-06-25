The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has congratulated the newly-elected National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiohmole.

Prince Secondus, in a congratulatory statement issued by his Media Adviser, Ike Abonyi, on Monday in Abuja, wished the former Edo Governor well in his new position.

Secondus expressed hope that the coming of Oshiohmole would help to deepen democracy in the country.

“On behalf of my party, the main opposition PDP, I wish to congratulate you and pray that democracy would gain a lot in your climbing to the exalted office of your party.

“May I assure you of the PDP’s readiness to provide robust and constructive criticism and hope that the environment would be made conducive for all democratic institutions to strive,’’ he said.