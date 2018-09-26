The Peoples Democratic Party has said that it has the confidence of winning Osun state governorship supplementary election.

The election holds in seven polling units in the state on Thursday.

The National Vice-Chairman (South-West) of PDP, Mr. Eddy Olafeso, stated this in Abuja on Wednesday while addressing newsmen in Abuja.

Recall that during the first ballot conducted on Saturday, PDP candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke garnered the majority vote of 254,698 while Isiaka Oyetola, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had 254,345 votes.

Olafeso said, “For us, we are very confident that victory will be ours tomorrow. We already won anyway.

“PDP is not bothered because our people are resolute. And they are desirous in ensuring that the victory denied us on Saturday will eventually be ours.

“We have spoken to our people and we are certain that their experience from the current administration is enough for the need for a change that will bring development to the nation.”