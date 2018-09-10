Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the weekend commenced selection 3 delegates from each of the 326 wards in Anambra state who will in turn choose for the party its candidates in the state for both the state and National Assembly elections during the general election.

Chairman of the five-man Anambra state 3-Man Ward Ad-Hoc Congress Electoral Committee mandated by the PDP National headquarters, Abuja, to conduct the exercise, Hon. Malik Ehiede in an interview yesterday told newsmen that the exercise had already been concluded in seven out of he 21 local government areas that make up the state adding that it had been going on peacefully devoid of any rancour.

The 3-man Ward delegates will choose candidates for the state and National Assembly elections at the party’s primaries which will be held later for that purpose.

Ehiede stated “Those who are being voted for are the party members who earlier purchased forms to contest election for Ward delegates. We are electing three delegates from each Ward. As you can see, party members are queuing behind the Ward delegate contestant of their choice and after counting the first three delegates who have the highest votes are declared elected delegates from that Ward.

But because PDP is gender sensitive, we are giving women some preference. If in a Ward we have three men who scored the highest votes but there is a female contestant, we will drop the man who scored the least votes among the three men, and select the woman as delegate in that Ward”, Ehiede further stated.

And contrary to an alleged complain by some members of the party that the ongoing Ward congress was “ kangaroo “ exercise and that it had been postponed to September 13 by the PDP national headquarters, Ehiede said that he was not aware of such shift.

“I come into the state yesterday (Saturday) and we commenced the conduct of this Ward congress and I have not received any directive from the national headquarters that the exercise had been postponed. I think those peddling the rumour are mischief makers”, Ehiede stated.

Meanwhile, a press statement made available to newsmen yesterday named one Obinna Okafor, said to be a member of the state executive of the party as accusing some National Assembly members elected under the party platform in the state of colluding with the chairman of the party in the state, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu to conduct the exercise in secrecy.

Okafor was further quoted to have claimed that the Ward delegate congress was being conducted in contravention of the postponement of the exercise to September 13 by the PDP national headquarters.

Also reacting to the development, Nwobu stated that he had even contacted Obinna Okafor and that he denied making the allegation.

Meanwhile, newsmen sighted some officials of the Independent National Electoral commission (INEC) from the state headquarters of the commission monitoring the PDP 3-man ad hoc Ward congress in some wards in Awka South local government.