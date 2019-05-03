<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condoled with Senator Dino Melaye (PDP, Kogi West) over the passage of his mother, Deaconess Comfort Melaye.

The PDP family said it is grieved by this sad event, particularly given Deaconess Malaye’s role as a devout Christian and a community leader, who lived as a source of inspiration and nurturing for younger generation of leaders.

The PDP national spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said “Though we mourn, we take solace in the fact that Deaconess Melaye lived a fulfilled life and bequeathed to our dear nation, as well as our great party, the PDP, a patriot, quintessential democrat and true leader in Senator Melaye.”

The PDP therefore condoled with the Melaye family, the Apostolic Church and the people of Kogi State and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.