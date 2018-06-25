The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement on massacre of hundreds of innocent Nigerians in Plateau state last Sunday.

Reacting to the Plateau massacre, President Buhari had in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu, said that “Nigerians affected by the herdsmen/farmer clashes must always allow the due process of the law to take its course rather than taking matters into their own hands.

“According to information available to the Presidency, about 100 cattle had been rustled by a community in Plateau State, and some herdsmen were killed in the process.

“The state governor, Simon Lalong, had invited the aggrieved groups and pleaded against further action while the law enforcement agents looked into the matter. Less than 24 hours later, violence broke out.”

PDP, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan described President Buhari’s reaction as extremely callous, inhuman and brazenly divisive.

“The PDP is shocked that at the time Nigerians expected the Presidency to take immediate steps to restore order, safeguard the lives of the people, exert justice and bring succor to victims, the Buhari Presidency toed the path of divisiveness, which is capable of worsening the tensed situation in the state.

“It is unfortunate that rather than taking actions to get to the roots of killings and banditry in the land, President Muhammadu Buhari resorted to political colorations by engaging in his usual blame game of unnamed politicians.

“It is equally disgusting that the Buhari Presidency relegated the main issue of the murder of our citizens and how to track down the perpetrators and bring them to book, thus confirming the fears of most Nigerians that this administration does not care about the lives of the people,” PDP said.

The party noted that the laws of the land, which ought to have been applied at all times and circumstances, without any fear or favour, has been completely abdicated by the Buhari administration, “thereby leaving our people at the mercy of marauders.”

Insisting that the basic responsibility of government, is to ensure the safety and harmonious living of all its citizens, PDP said that “it is shocking that the President, as the father of our nation had no soothing or reassuring words for the agonizing victims of the attack but aggravated their pains with the unguarded comments attributed to him by his media aide.”

The Party, however, demanded an unreserved apology from President Buhari for his comments.