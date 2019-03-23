<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the alleged violent attacks and alleged killing of its agents and members by thugs allegedly unleashed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Kano supplementary election.

The party in a statement Saturday by its National Publicity Secretay, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said that the PDP had taken stock of all the aggressions in Kano and would use all legitimate means to ensure that all those who perpetuated violence against our members are lawfully tracked down and brought to book.

In the face of this unrelenting aggression by the APC, the party has directed its formation in the state to immediately activate its legitimate defence mechanism to protect its members and supporters in Kano state.

Ologbondiyan stated: “APC thugs, aided by compromised security agents, have been on rampage, invading polling units where they are attacking PDP members and supporters with dangerous weapons, chasing them away from the polling units and preventing them from voting.

“In Gama ward, evidence abounds of how APC thugs attacked and unleashed terror on PDP members during which four of our members where feared killed and many more injured. APC thugs violated the secrecy of the ballot process, beat up and chased away supporters of the PDP after which they engaged in massive ballot stuffing for the APC.

“In other areas in Kano, aliens imported by the APC attempted to participate in the election and attacked journalists and observers who attempted to raise issues on the infraction.”

The PDP therefore called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the international community and all lovers of democracy in Nigeria to rise in condemnation of the APC’s resort to violence in Kano, knowing the volatile nature of the state.