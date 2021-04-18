



The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Southwest Zone, yesterday commended a former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, for the resolve of his group to unite the aggrieved party members in the zone.

The party, also, commended Fayose for prevailing on Dr. Eddy Olafeso and other candidates that lost out in the just concluded PDP Southwest Congress held in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, from challenging the outcome of the congress in court.

This was contained in a statement by Publicity Secretary, Southwest PDP, Chief Sanya Atofarati, thanking Fayose for displaying maturity and yielding to calls and appeals from the stakeholders to sheath their swords.

There had been uncertainty that Fayose and his group might contest the outcome of the congress in court which was majorly won by those loyal to Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde while those loyal to Fayose lost out.

In its statement, the party said the outcome of the meeting held by the Fayose’s Group in Abeokuta, the Ogun State Capital, on Friday was a good one and a right step towards ensuring unity and oneness of the party in the zone.





Atofarati stated that the decision of the Fayose’s Group to join forces with the zonal leadership of a former Oyo State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Taofeek Arapaja “is a welcome development that will further help to rebuild the opposition party.”

He also said that Arapaja leadership welcomed the resolve of Fayose’s group that none of its candidates would go to court to challenge the outcome of the congress and maintained that the common enemy of the PDP and that of Nigerians was the APC.

“Fayose’s group said they would rather prefer to join hands and work together to rescue the people from the misgovernance of the APC instead of embarking on internal bickering over the PDP Southwest Zonal Congress already held and concluded peacefully,” Atofarati noted.

He urged members to brace up for the challenges ahead of the Ekiti and Osun States Governorship Elections holding in 2022 as well as the 2023 general elections.

He also urged the PDP faithful in the zone to redouble their efforts towards ensuring they restore sanity to governance in the country.

He also called on the PDP family members to take advantage of the mis-governance of the APC and the Buhari-led administration in the area of security and economy to stage a quick come back to power at both the states and the federal level.