The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Screening Committee for September 22 Osun State governorship election on Wednesday cleared all the 11 aspirants contesting to be the party’s flag bearer.

Chairman of the Screening Committee, Austin Opara, at the presentation of Screening Certificates to the aspirants at Wadata Plaza, on Wednesday in Abuja, said all the aspirants were successful.

They are Sen. Akanbi Abdulrasheed, Dr Oyewumi Olalere, Mr Nathaniel Oke, Sen. Ogunwale Felix and Alhaji Fatai Akinbade.

Others are Dr Ezekiel Adeniji, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, Dr Ayoade Adewepo, Rafiu Bello, Sen. Ademola Adeleke and Prof. Adeolu Durotoye.

Opara commended the aspirants and urged them to work as a team for PDP’s success in the election.

Oke, who spoke for all the aspirants, commended the Screening Committee for a wonderful work.

Oke assured the party leadership that the aspirants would not fail the party.

“Let me make a point, within the 11 of us, the election of Osun is taking place here today. Why do I say so, the moment we harmonize, whatever their plans in Osun, the election is for PDP,” he added.