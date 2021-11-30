PDP chieftains surprise Rahman Owokoniran with birthday party

The chieftains and members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday, surprised the party’s South-West General Secretary, Chief Rahman Owokoniran, with a birthday party at his residence.

Leading others to Owokoniran residence this morning was Akindele Benjamin Ojo, PDP’s Administrative Secretary for the zone, with the assistance of Gbenga Ogunleye and other top Alimosho Party chieftains.

The entourage stormed Owokoniran’s residence this morning to “wish the super leader a happy birthday”.

Speaking on why they decided to surprise him, Ojo said: “Our leader is not a man that likes flamboyance. So his birthday would have gone uncelebrated as usual.

“I took it upon myself to initiate the surprise party. However, without the help and assistance of other amiable leaders, it would not have been possible, bearing in mind that we had to make sure that the surprise did not leak.

“I will also like to thank all those that donated to make it possible. My special thanks to Alh Isiaka Shodiya, Gbenga Ogunleye and Mabel Oboh, his very efficient Publicity Secretary.

“We are very happy to show this little gesture to a marvellous leader who cares enormously for humanity — a very civilised and seasoned politician.

“A superb leader who is tactful in everything he does. He is a gentleman to the core, yet as efficient as you can get.

“We all wish him long life with good health. Rahman Owokoniran, you lead and we follow. You are a man who believes in peace and the betterment of Nigeria. May the almighty continue to give you the wisdom to see our party to the greatest heights.”

Speaking on behalf of others, Gbenga Ogunleye, the Youth Leader of Alimosho Local Government, said: “You are a leader who is approachable and loved by all.

“If all leaders can learn and follow your footsteps. Nigeria will be a better place in no time. May God grant you all the best wishes.”

Owokoniran, who was overwhelmed by the gesture, thanked everyone for such a pleasant surprise.

“If you call this small, it means we would have needed the National Stadium if it were an open invitation.

“I’m short of words, but I do appreciate your show of love. God bless you all. PDP is the party for the people. Unity is what we stand for and you have proven that today.

“I also use this opportunity to thank my other well-wishers out there, within and out of PDP. I do appreciate you all. Many blessings,” Owokoniran enthused.

Others that were present at the surprise party include Solomon Obomighie, the SSA to Governor of Edo State; Shodiya Isiaka, Chairman Alimosho Local Government; Mukaila Adebiyi, Publicity Secretary; Mabel Oboh, Media and Publicity Secretary to Owokoniran.

Also, Ezekiel Oriyomi, LGA Secretary; Modiu Ladega; Abimbola Animashaun; Azeez Akinsanya; Uduomon Ohis; Lukmon Akindele; Alhaja Kariola, LGA Women Leader; Engr. Fagbulu; Fatai Owolabi; Stanley Omokhomion, Seyi Adeyemi and a host of others were there.