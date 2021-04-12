



A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Chieftain in Kaduna State, Alhaji Isa Ashiru, said the APC-led State Government under Governor Nasir El-Rufai is crippling the well established Civil Service Sector in the State.

He described the recent mass retrenchment of local government staff in the state as frightening.

The chieftain, who contested the governorship election in 2015 and 2019, in a statement issued in the state, said since the governor assumed power in the State in 2015, thousands of staff of the state government and the 23 local governments had been laid off.

He said the total number of those people who have been denied means of livelihood is frightening if the number of the victims of the retrenchment policy is added to the number of people whose businesses have been destroyed.





“As it is now, the victims of the actions of the State Government in both the formal and the informal sectors, a lot of whom are experienced civil servants, skilled artisans and entrepreneurs have already turned into scavengers.

“It is particularly shocking that rather than the APC-led Kaduna State Government to utilize the well-established Civil Service Sector in the State for the delivery of essential services to the people, it has unfortunately chosen to adopt an approach that continuously cripples it.

“This particular attitude which has now rendered Ministries, Departments and Agencies [MDAs] as well as Local Governments weak and ineffective is a clear indication of the low understanding and appreciation of the critical contribution of this vital sector to the growth and development of the State,” he said.