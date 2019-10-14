<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ini Ememobong, the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, has called for caution, urging widespread consultations and discussions before settling for the number of political parties that would be acceptable in the country.

He gave the admonition while fielding questions from journalists on his stand regarding the renewed calls for the reduction in the number of political parties in Nigeria at the weekend.

Emembong, who asserted that he was strongly in support of trimming down political parties, however, noted that such moves must be done with extra in order not to create confusion in the political system.

According to him, whatever number that would be agreed upon has its own merits and demerits, stressing that in placing any cap, the perimeter used must be that which is mutually accepted across the country and parties concerned.

“We all have been here; remember how the NRC and SDP days were, we had stronger political system; we had two political parties.

“Even remember the PDP, APP and the AD days, but the problem is that every human system suffers progressive retrogression and greater progressive abuse.

“Whether it is one, two or more parties, it has merits and demerits, and so, you look at the fact that people have freedom to choose where they like to belong.

“We should have a cap that says if your party does not make so and so, it should go, so that we can have a very strong political party. I agree that we cannot continue with the number of political parties we have now.

“This is because very soon, we will have up to 500 political parties. Imagine how the ballot paper with 500 political parties will look like.”