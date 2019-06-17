<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Alexander Mwolwus, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Plateau State, has challenged the 9th National Assembly (NASS) to quickly evolve means of cushioning the sufferings and plights of Nigerians.

It will be recalled that Ahmed Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila emerged the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively in polls at the two chambers of the National Assembly to select their leaders.

Mwolwus, who on Sunday threw the challenge in an interview with newsmen in Jos, said, “They (lawmakers) can’t claim they don’t know the precarious situation the people are presently in.”

“Nigerians are really suffering due to the unfriendly economic condition the nation has found itself, which calls for pragmatic actions from both the executive and the legislative councils.

“Leadership is all about caring for the followers and not subjecting them to untold hardships and stresses that make life unbearable. They (lawmakers) must check the feelings of the people in all the 36 states for decisive actions

“I am challenging the 9th Assembly to quickly find a way of cushioning the sufferings and plights of Nigerians, many of whom are committing unnecessary suicide,” he said.

Mwolwus, a former Chief of Staff to the jailed former Plateau State governor, Joshua Dariye, said, “lawmakers should endeavor to make laws that will positively transform the lives of citizens and nothing less.”

He argued that the out-gone 8th Assembly did a lot by passing so many bills, “yet the plights of the masses still persist.”

According to him, any leadership that has vision and was very focused would definitely fine the right key that would unlock the pathway to growth and development.

“While I congratulate Senator Ahmed Lawan for his nomination as the Senate President and the number three leader of this great nation, Nigeria, I expect him to prove himself as a true democrat and leader.

“Lawan and Gbajabiamila must free themselves from any form of undue partisanship and carry the legislative council to a deserving and expected height and glory whereby the masses will smile,“ he stated.