A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River, Yibala Inyang, has rejected his appointment as a special assistant to Governor Ben Ayade on agriculture.

Inyang’s appointment, which was among the many made recently by the governor, would have been restricted to Yakurr Local Government Area where he hails from if he had accepted it.

Inyang told newsmen, Thursday evening, he “wholeheartedly” rejected the appointment because it was “too demeaning” for him. He said he was disappointed with Ayade because of that.

“I have a lot I can depend on as a private person,” said Inyang who runs a security consultancy firm which, according to him, has about 26 employees.

“My boys from Obudu, people I mentored are commissioners, special advisers maybe because they are from northern Cross River. And if you see the trend of appointments that have been released, everybody who has benefited majorly is from the north.





“I felt I should be singled out not because I feel special but because of my pedigree. I reject it and I may not need any other appointment. I have already been shown that no matter what I do, I won’t be recognised.”

Inyang said he sent a text message to Ayade asking him to give him a better appointment but that the governor did not respond.

“Some of the governor’s political associates called me and said I should be humble and wait till maybe the governor would change it (the appointment) one day, I told them my image was at stake.

“We are supposed to sue him but because I am a party man I just rejected it politely.”

Inyang, however, said that Ayade has done well for Cross River State and the people.

When newsmen contacted Governor Ayade’s spokesperson, Christian Ita, he declined comment on the issue.