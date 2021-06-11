A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and Patron of Professionals in PDP, Plateau State, Nde Isaac Wadak, said democracy in Nigeria has collapsed under the nose of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Wadak, who is a financial expert and former Permanent Secretary, Plateau State, disclosed this on Friday during an interaction with Journalists in Jos, and said President Buhari has failed in his responsibility of protecting Nigerian citizens.

“To be very honest with you all the structures that are expected of a democracy is failing in this country. Democracy stands on three legs, the Executive, Legislative and the Judiciary but as we speak the two legs are broken and only the executive that is working.

“The legislator and the Judiciary are on strike demanding for their Independent until yesterday that the call off the strike. Secondly, all the deliverables that are expected under democracy that are clearly spelt out under constitution, known has been delivered.

“Government is expected to take care of the well being and security of the people but they have failed. Look at the welfare aspect of the people, hardship is every where.





“When we look at the key performance indices in the economy, unemployment is 33 percent, inflation 18. 12 percent, business confidence is a minutes figure, consumer confidence, zero. You can plan for tomorrow not to talk if long term planning and Insecurity is there.”

Wadak noted that the only thing that is left for the people which is freedoms of expression under democracy, the government is gradually taking it away from the people with the ban on Twitter.

“As far as I am concerned, there is nothing to celebrate 22 years of democracy. I think the celebration should be a lamentation but we need to pray for the needful to be done.

“Unfortunately, the 9th Assembly has failed. Look at the way they are going about the constitution amendment, I think it is done to justify the huge amount that was voted for it and wish something will come out of it.

“I wish that the electoral bill which has gone far should be sign into law so that we can get someone who will come into power to come and do what is expected for the citizens.

“People are asking for restructuring, devolution of powers. Government should give to citizens what they want, I don’t thing the present administration are listening to what people are asking for.” He stated.