As Sen. Ahmed Lawan emerged as the Senate President, a Plateau PDP Chieftain, Chief Alexander Mwolwus, has challenged the 9th Assembly to hit the ground running by making laws that would cushion the suffering of Nigerians.

Mwolwus made the call on Tuesday at Pankshin in an interview with newsmen.

“They (lawmakers) can’t claim they don’t know the situation of the people.”

“Nigerians are really suffering due to the unfriendly economic condition the nation has found itself, which calls for pragmatic actions from both the executive and the legislature.

“Leadership is about caring for the followers and not subjecting them to untold hardship and stresses that make life unbearable.

“They (lawmakers) must check the feelings of the people in all the 36 states for decisive actions.

“I am challenging the 9th Assembly to quickly find a way of cushioning the suffering and plight of Nigerians,” he said.

Mwolwus, a former Chief of Staff to the jailed former Plateau Governor, Sen. Joshua Dariye, said “lawmakers should endeavor to make laws that will positively transform the lives of citizens and nothing less.”

He noted that the 8th Assembly did a lot by passing so many bills, yet they fell short of reducing the plight of the masses.

According to him, any leadership that has vision and very focused, will definitely fine the right key that will unlock the pathway to growth and development.

“While l congratulate Sen. Ahmed Lawal for his election as the Senate President and the number three leader of this great nation Nigeria, l expect him to prove himself as a true democrat and leader.

“Lawan must free himself from any form of undue partisanship and carry the Senate to a deserving and expected height and glory whereby the masses will smile.“