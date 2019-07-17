<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Yemi Akinwunmi, says Nigeria is long overdue for a security summit owing to the rising wave of crimes in the country.

Speaking on Channels TV Sunrise Daily programme on Wednesday, Mr Akinwunmi expressed concern over the insecurity in the country.

He said most Nigerians support the call for a national security summit.

Newsmen reported that the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday said the upper chamber would hold an “all-inclusive” national summit on security.

The plan came 14 months after the Senate held a similar summit to review the security situation in the country.

The summit was drafted to provide an all-inclusive platform for Nigerian leaders with a view to finding solutions to challenges posed by insecurity.

After the summit, the committee set up to oversee the summit presented its report with 20 recommendations – which was adopted by the senate.

Mr Akinwumi said on Wednesday: “It is long overdue for us to have a security summit, now it is affecting most Nigerians and progressives are now coming together.

“We have to come together to review the architecture of this country if we want to put a halt to this incessant killings today. All of us are coming together to say that these things are actually wrong.”

He said a lot of things are going wrong and questioned how the inflow of sophisticated weapons are brought into the country, calling on the police to do the needful.

“Why is it that from 2015, Fulanis have started carrying AK 47? Where did they get it from?

“How many of them have been arrested, prosecuted, how many convictions have been recorded? Are you saying the police cannot get them?

“Many things are wrong; we are almost a failed state right now.”

He said without urgent action to the call for a security summit, Nigerians might resort to self-defence.

“Very soon the international community will advise their nationals not to come to Nigeria any longer because the country is not safe and if we don’t have a security summit, we will resort to self-defence.”